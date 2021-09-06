Report: Bulls signing Stanley Johnson

The Bulls held matching rights on Lauri Markkanen. They tried to sign Paul Millsap. They were linked to LaMarcus Aldridge.

After signing-and-trading Markkanen to the Cavaliers and watching Millsap and Aldridge sign with the Nets, Chicago finally found its big forward:

Stanley Johnson.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent forward Stanley Johnson has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 6, 2021

Johnson slots behind Patrick Williams and maybe Derrick Jones Jr. on the depth chart.

The No. 8 pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Pistons, Johnson hasn’t lived up to that billing. His offensive skills – 3-point shooting, ability to handle the ball/create and even finishing at the rim – are too limited.

But his powerful athleticism allows him to carve out a role as a versatile defender. After a slow start with the Raptors, he earned stints in the rotation.

Now, he’ll try to crack Chicago’s.

