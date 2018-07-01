Report: Bulls showing interest in Chicago native Jabari Parker

The Bulls have reportedly shown interest in restricted free agent Jabari Parker, who has battled knee injuries for most of his four seasons as a pro.

Well, this is something.

With the Bulls still locked in to negotiations with their own restricted free agent Zach LaVine, they're reportedly interested in a familiar face.

There's a lot to unpack here. The first, most obvious, question here is where Parker would play. Yes, he's perimeter-oriented and has attempted 259 3-pointers the past two seasons after just 51 in his first two seasons. But the 6-foot-8 Parker is a natural fit as a small-ball power forward. He's listed at 250 pounds and simply doesn't have the lateral quickness in his game to play exclusively on the perimeter and, more importantly, defend there.

The Bulls, of course, have plenty of depth at power forward. Lauri Markkanen was named to the All-Rookie team and Bobby Portis was one of the league's best reserves. Portis has just one year left on his contract before entering free agency but all signs have pointed to him being part of the team's future.

And if fans are concerned about shelling out large amounts of money to LaVine after his lackluster results post-ACL surgery, consider that Parker is also 23 and has torn his ACL twice. He has missed 145 of a possible 328 regular-season games as a professional. The talent is there, as he was averaging 20.1 points on 49 percent shooting before he suffered his second torn ACL in 2017.

But investing the $15 million+ per year Parker could command in restricted free agency is a lot to offer to a player with conditioning issues, a severe injury history and one who doesn't fill a position of need.

The hometown story is nice, as Parker was born and raised in Chicago and made history while at Simeon Academy. But this would be a confusing fit on multiple levels for a Bulls team that needs help in the backcourt and on the wing.

The Bucks are in a tight financial situation so the Bulls could price Milwaukee out of matching a Parker offer sheet, but we're probably a ways away from that happening. For now it's a rumor to keep an eye on, even if it is just posturing by the Bulls to get LaVine negotiations going.