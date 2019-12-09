Report: Bulls players still don't like Jim Boylen

Jim Boylen’s tenure with the Chicago Bulls hasn’t gone well. After avoiding a near mutiny a few days after getting the job, Boylen hasn’t improved much in his players’ eyes.

Bulls players reportedly still don’t like Boylen, according to Sam Amick and John Hollinger of The Athletic.

Sources say Boylen remains unpopular in the Chicago locker room, which isn’t surprising given that his tenure began with a near-mutiny over his grueling practices and formation of the much-derided “Leadership Committee.”

That nugget appeared in a piece looking at which coaches could be fired next after the New York Knicks got rid of David Fizdale. Boylen feels like a prime candidate. He’s not only reportedly hated by his own players, but the Bulls have been awful this season. At 8-16, the team sits in 11th in the Eastern Conference.

Boylen’s hard-nosed style has led to numerous clashes with Bulls players. Last season, that included mass substitutions, watching film immediately following a game and grueling practices.

The 54-year-old Boylen doesn’t seem to be handling the losses well this season. In November, Boylen drew the ire of Zach LaVine after LaVine was benched for playing poor defense. A few days later, Boylen bizarrely responded to a question by quoting “Field of Dreams.” When asked why he believes the Bulls will start winning games, Boylen simply said, “If you build it, they will come.” It was a strange moment, especially considering how poorly the Bulls have performed under Boylen.

It’s unclear whether Boylen will be the next coach to go. Team president John Paxson is reportedly a fan of Boylen’s approach, even though it hasn’t resulted in winning.

Unless the team experiences a drastic turnaround, Paxson may need to re-evaluate the situation soon. If the reports are as bad as they sound, Bulls players may not be willing to put up with Boylen much longer.

