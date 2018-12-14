Report: Bulls looking to trade Jabari Parker after he fell out of team's rotation

Jabari Parker may not last much longer with the Chicago Bulls. The team is reportedly looking to trade Parker after he played four minutes during Thursday’s game, according to K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune.

The news comes a day after ESPN’s Malika Andrews reported Parker had fallen out of the team’s regular rotation. Parker was on the court for just four minutes in the Bulls’ 97-91 loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. He did not score a point during the contest.

Given that, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise the team is looking to part ways with Parker. The team has reached out to Parker’s agent regarding a trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who says several teams have shown interest in acquiring Parker.

The biggest hurdle to trading Parker is his salary. The 23-year-old forward will make $20 million this season after signing a two-year, $40 million deal in the offseason. The second year of Parker’s deal is an option, however, so a team can cut bait with Parker after one year if it isn’t satisfied with his performance.

In 29 games this season, Parker has averaged 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game with the Bulls. Chicago is 6-23 on the season.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

