Report: Bulls looking to move up in NBA Draft for Bamba or Jackson

The Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings flipped a coin to determine which team gets two different sets of numbers for NBA Draft Lottery. The Bulls won, but their set of numbers landed them the seventh overall pick. Meanwhile, the Kings won overall landing the second overall pick.

While the coin toss and lottery didn't work in their favor, the Bulls could be taking matters into their own hands and are looking to climb the draft order. According to a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN, the Bulls are "exploring the possibility of moving up to No. 4 or No. 5".

Bulls fans have been enamored with Michael Porter Jr., but Givony says the Bulls are looking for a big man to pair alongside Lauri Markkanen like Mo Bamba or Jaren Jackson Jr.

The seventh overall pick has been kind to the Bulls in the past, netting the team players like Kirk Hinrich and more recently, Markkanen (who was technically drafted by the Timberwolves but was a part of the trade for Jimmy Butler on draft night).

Now, Markkanen is the centerpiece of the Bulls plans as they build for the future. After Bamba's workout with the Bulls, NBC Sports Chicago Bulls insider Vincent Goodwill noted the Texas big man could be the best fit alongside Markkanen and Bamba agreed.

"I think Lauri and I, we're in a sense ... the front court of the future," Bamba said. "I mean, he can step out and really shoot it really well. That gives me a lot of room to operate down low and start to develop."

NBA Draft night could once again shape up to be an exciting night for Bulls fans.

