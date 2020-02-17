Report: Bulls looking for general manager to replace Gar Forman

Bulls general manager Gar Forman was on the hot seat months ago.

With Chicago a dismal 19-36 and player development stagnating, the Bulls are moving forward.

Joe Cowley of Chicago Sun-Times:

According to several NBA executives, the Bulls are in the early stages of adding a new face to the front office, with the position defined as a general manager “with a louder voice.’’ One executive said the talks with candidates have been through back channels, with no formal interviews taking place, but the search is believed to be widespread.

As for Forman, he’s not expected to be fired. Instead, he’d be moved to the scouting department, which the Bulls are looking to build up. They’ve long been known for a small scouting department and are planning an expansion this spring.

This is a welcome relief to Chicago fans, who’d grown tired of the GarPax regime with Forman and John Paxson. The Bulls were moderately successful under those two for a while, but after Michael Jordan, Chicago has title expectations. The Jimmy Butler trade sent the Bulls into a far deeper rebuild than they realized, and they’re still a ways from digging themselves out.

With Paxson, Michael Reinsdorf and Doug Collins remaining in the front office – and Forman even remaining in the organization – Chicago could have a tough time luring a quality general manager. The best candidates will want jobs that come with more power.

At least the new general manager would likely have clearance to fire coach Jim Boylen, whose hiring Forman championed and who has alienated his players.