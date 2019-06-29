Report: Bulls have interest in free agent center Enes Kanter

Michael Walton
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bulls have interest in free agent center Enes Kanter

 

According to a report from SNYtv reporter Ian Begly, the Bulls are showing interest in free agent center Enes Kanter

The Turkish big man has long been one of the league's best rebounders, posting 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career. Last season Kanter was waived by the New York Knicks and picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers. For the 2018-19 season Kanter average 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 57.7 percent shooting from the field. 

Over 16 playoff games with Portland, Kanter put up 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He once possessed the reputation as perhaps the NBA's clear-cut, worst defender. While Kanter won't be making any NBA All-Defensive teams anytime soon, he certainly has improved his defensive effort from where it was a year ago. 

Despite performing well in the postseason (17.0 PER in the ‘18-'19 playoffs), Kanter is unlikely to command a massive salary due to the modern NBA game devaluing centers, as well as a wide-open market with a lot of options. It would seem that #NBATwitter certainly has mixed feelings about the rumor. 

Kanter could make sense for a Bulls squad that was 27th in the league last season in total rebound percentage. His reputation as a defensive negative is well earned, but it is likely he would not take on a starting role with incumbent starting center Wendell Carter Jr. on the roster. The presence of rookie center Daniel Gafford means that Kanter would be a depth option for Chicago, to help replace Robin Lopez should he not re-sign with the Bulls. 

