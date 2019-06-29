Report: Bulls have interest in free agent center Enes Kanter originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to a report from SNYtv reporter Ian Begly, the Bulls are showing interest in free agent center Enes Kanter.

The Chicago Bulls are among the teams expected to show interest in free agent big man Enes Kanter, per SNY sources. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 29, 2019

The Turkish big man has long been one of the league's best rebounders, posting 12.3 rebounds per 36 minutes for his career. Last season Kanter was waived by the New York Knicks and picked up by the Portland Trail Blazers. For the 2018-19 season Kanter average 13.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 57.7 percent shooting from the field.

Over 16 playoff games with Portland, Kanter put up 11.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He once possessed the reputation as perhaps the NBA's clear-cut, worst defender. While Kanter won't be making any NBA All-Defensive teams anytime soon, he certainly has improved his defensive effort from where it was a year ago.

Despite performing well in the postseason (17.0 PER in the ‘18-'19 playoffs), Kanter is unlikely to command a massive salary due to the modern NBA game devaluing centers, as well as a wide-open market with a lot of options. It would seem that #NBATwitter certainly has mixed feelings about the rumor.

Beast on the block, mo@oore than $10 mill per I'm in — Mike B (@BullsNationOZ) June 29, 2019

Story continues

They need depth — HaitianPrens™ (@JaimeStvil) June 29, 2019

Sorry to hear that — Boston Knick (@BostonKnick) June 29, 2019

Bulls fans won't like it but it makes sense they have WCJ who can defend it's not a terrible idea to have a score first big off the bench. — Joe Hanley (@ProcessThisPunt) June 29, 2019

No just no — Derek "Young Jordan" Briscoe (@YoungJordan) June 29, 2019

Kanter could make sense for a Bulls squad that was 27th in the league last season in total rebound percentage. His reputation as a defensive negative is well earned, but it is likely he would not take on a starting role with incumbent starting center Wendell Carter Jr. on the roster. The presence of rookie center Daniel Gafford means that Kanter would be a depth option for Chicago, to help replace Robin Lopez should he not re-sign with the Bulls.