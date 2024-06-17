Report: Bulls host predraft workout featuring All-American Terrence Shannon Jr.

Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was reportedly among the draft prospects who worked out with the Chicago Bulls on Monday, according to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

Shannon was voted a third-team All-American by the Associated Press after averaging 23 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal in 32 games this past season as a fifth-year senior. He finished third in the country in scoring and sixth in free throws (221).

Joining Shannon in the workout on Monday were UCLA forward Adem Bona, Virginia guard Ryan Dunn, Duke forward Kyle Filipowski, G League Ignite forward Ron Holland and Villanova guard Justin Moore.

Sources: The Chicago Bulls, owners of the 11th pick, held a pre-draft workout today featuring Ron Holland, Terrence Shannon Jr., Ryan Dunn, Kyle Filipowski, Adem Bona and Justin Moore. — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) June 17, 2024

Shannon on Thursday was found not guilty of two felony charges of rape and sexual aggravated battery by a jury in a Kansas courtroom. He was suspended indefinitely by the university and ultimately only missed six games after a judge issued a temporary restraining order.

The 23-year-old finished the season, leading the Fighting Illini to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2005. He was projected to be a first-round pick prior to his arrest, with his athleticism and ability to score efficiently at a high level.

His visit with the Bulls is his first known workout of the predraft process. He is expected to meet with other teams ahead of the draft on June 26-27 for workouts and interviews.

