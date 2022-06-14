Report: Bulls exploring trade market for Nikola Vucevic and Coby White

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most interesting teams to watch coming into this offseason.

With the pending free agency of Zach LaVine, the Bulls find themselves in a crucial decision making process for their franchise going forward.

Along with LaVine’s decision comes numerous trade rumors. Reported by Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer, the Bulls continue to ‘explore the trade market’ throughout their roster, including upgrading at center.

Fischer writes:

Meanwhile, the Bulls remain invested in finding the optimal frontcourt lynchpin to pair with LaVine and DeRozan. Chicago continues to explore the trade market for two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic, sources said. It has registered interest in Rudy Gobert, but the Bulls do not appear willing to include Patrick Williams alongside Vucevic in a trade package for Gobert, sources told B/R.

Will Bulls trade Vucevic in 2022 offseason? - Powered By PickUp

Parting with the youth and upside of Williams is a call that the front office will have to decide on, especially if it brings back a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year in return.

Fischer added that the Bulls are ‘actively discussing’ deals revolving around guard Coby White and the No. 18 pick in the 2022 NBA draft. White is set to become a free agent next offseason.

