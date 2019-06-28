Report: Bulls could consider offer sheet to Bucks' Malcolm Brogdon originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

There have been rumblings the past week that the Bulls will show interest in restricted free agent Malcolm Brogdon. Those rumblings turned into a report from Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne on Friday, listing the Bulls as one of four teams who could make a run at the talented combo guard.

This year, the player who seems to be squarely in that zone is restricted free-agent guard Malcolm Brogdon. With the Milwaukee Bucks facing a luxury-tax bill if they re-sign Khris Middleton, as they are expected to do, teams could challenge Milwaukee with a so-called toxic offer sheet for Brogdon. League executives believe a team could construct an offer sheet with the highest salary next season and then descending payments combined with a player option and possible bonuses that the Bucks might have to pay, but a new team might not. The Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics (if they don't land Kemba Walker), Phoenix Suns and Mavericks could consider an offer sheet for Brogdon and test the Bucks.

Of course, the Bucks could choose to re-sign Brogdon even if it means having to pay the luxury tax. Windhorst and Shelburne write that Brogdon is in the same category as former restricted free agents Zach LaVine and Otto Porter, both of whom saw their original teams (Chicago and Washington) match offer sheets from other teams (Sacramento and Brooklyn). The Bucks value Brogdon, and for good reason.

The 26-year-old averaged 15.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 28.6 minutes per game last year. He also put together the 12th 50/40/90 season in the history of the NBA, shooting 50.5% from the floor, 42.6% from beyond the ard and 92.8% from the free throw line.

He's an elite defender with a 6-foot-11 wing span and can play both guard positions. He'd slot in perfectly in Chicago, either alongside Zach LaVine in the starting lineup or heading up the second unit (while playing starter's minutes each night). The combination of Brogdon, LaVine and seventh overall pick Coby White could split up the 96 minutes at point guard and shooting guard evenly. It'd give the Bulls versatility in the backcourt that they lacked a year ago.