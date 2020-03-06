Report: Bulls coach Jim Boylen banished Doug Collins from meetings

Bulls players, including Jimmy Butler, were reportedly concerned about spying from the front office a few years ago. Richard Hamilton corroborated a distrust fueled by the coaching staff while he was in Chicago. Coaches can be very protective of executives encroaching.

New coach, new executive.

Similar problems.

Bulls coach Jim Boylen and senior advisor Doug Collins are apparently at odds.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago:

According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings. Collins is in the background for now.

The Bulls will reportedly replace general manager Gar Forman. That type of shakeup often leads to a coaching change. So, maybe this problem will take care of itself soon enough.

But John Paxson and Michael Reinsdorf aren’t going anywhere. The front office is remaining similar enough that the Bulls ought to examine their culture. Collaboration between levels of an organization can be quite helpful. Yet, in Chicago, it repeatedly doesn’t go over well.

