Report: Buffalo Bills trade edge rusher to New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly trading edge rusher Boogie Basham to the New York Giants according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The return is not yet known, but it is believed that the Bills will swap late-round draft picks with the Giants in 2025.

Basham was a second-round pick in 2021 who was disappointing in his first two seasons with the team. He played just 39% of the defensive snaps in both years and totaled only 4.5 sacks.

He was on alert heading into training camp, and his name began to surface in potential trade talks as early as a month ago. But it looked like he was making big strides with a strong training camp and his play in the three preseason games as he had two sacks and two other QB pressures while making six tackles on 58 total snaps.

The Bills may have showed their hand in the finale against the Bears when they started Basham ahead of Leonard Floyd. As it turns out, that was probably them showing how Basham would play against another team’s starting offensive line, and Basham did well enough in his 16 snaps to catch the Giants’ attention.

Trading Basham helps alleviate the logjam at edge rusher. Basham and Shaq Lawson were seemingly battling for the last spot behind Floyd, Greg Rousseau, and A.J. Epenesa, and that didn’t include Von Miller who has been on PUP.

This trade could be an indication that the Bills believe Miller can come off the PUP list and be ready to go in Week 1. And if Miller isn’t ready, this might mean that former Syracuse University standout Kingsley Jonathan will make the final roster.

Ultimately, the drafting of Basham is a whiff for general manager Brandon Beane and the college scouting department. You simply can’t miss on second-round picks, and Basham did not produce in his first two seasons and now is gone for a far lesser draft pick. That’s a fail.

And the Basham pick came one year after Beane chose edge rusher A.J. Epenesa in the second round, and Epenesa has been barely average during his first three seasons in Buffalo. In fact, one report indicated the Bills were getting calls on both Basham and Epenesa, but ultimately, Beane decided to move on from Basham.

Remember, Giants general manager Joe Schoen was in the Bills’ draft room as Beane’s assistant GM when the team selected both Basham and Epenesa. Another factor in Schoen taking Basham and not Epenesa is that Basham still has two years left on his contract.

In terms of the financials, the Bills will save approximately $1.1 million in salary cap space and will only have to swallow around $360,000 in dead cap.

