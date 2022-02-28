Report: Buffalo Bills stadium deal could be nearing

The Buffalo Bills appear to be nearing an official announcement regarding the construction of a new stadium in Orchard Park.

According to The Athletic, a financing agreement for the project is “likely to be announced soon.” The update also mentions that the deal will be in the $1.4 billion area as previously reported:

How close are we to hearing that a Bills stadium deal has been agreed upon? "Silence and the calendar indicate an announcement could come this week." – @ByTimGraham https://t.co/t50iSwndSQ — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) February 28, 2022

It has long been reported that it is the Bills’ desire to build the new venue in Orchard Park close to the team’s current home. The team previously conducted a study into determining a location.

Other previously headlines made note that the new venue could be around a 60,000 seating capacity.

The report from The Athletic also states the Bills have “begun preliminary steps” toward the new stadium’s actual construction. Another pretty concrete piece regarding some potential good news on the horizon.

Bills Wire will continue to follow the stadium topic as it unfolds. Check back for future updates.

Related