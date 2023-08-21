Report: Buffalo Bills sign OL Garrett McGhin

With a big need for offensive line depth, the Buffalo Bills have made an addition in the trenches.

According to reports including Syracuse.com, the team is expected to sign offensive lineman Garrett McGhin.

McGhin, 27, has previously had a free-agent workout in Buffalo last week. That came after the sudden retirement of Brandon Shell.

However, McGhin only has reportedly signed after the second blow to the offensive line via Tommy Doyle.

In the Bills’ 27-15 preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Doyle sustained a season-ending knee injury. With back-to-back blows to the same position, Buffalo desperately needed an addition and went down a route they’ve traveled before.

McGhin has appeared in only two NFL games in his career. Most recently he played in the XFL.

But McGhin entered the NFL with the Bills in training camp in 2019 after going undrafted. That was his first of two offseason stints with the team.

McGhin then bounced around various practice squads and training camps with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and New York Jets.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire