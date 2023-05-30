Report: Buffalo Bills to sign OL Brandon Shell

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly added some experience to their right tackle position on the offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, free-agent lineman Brandon Shell is set to sign in Buffalo.

The 31-year-old played last season with the Miami Dolphins. Pro Football Focus graded Shell a 64.9 overall mark for his efforts in 2022, when he appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins.

It’s unclear what Shell’s role will be with the Bills. However, on paper he reads as potential competition for incumbent starter Spencer Brown at right tackle.

Prior to adding Shell, Brown had little standing in his way to retain his starting spot despite his 51,4 grade from PFF last season.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire