Report: Buffalo Bills sign LB Tyrell Adams

The Buffalo Bills’ recent dip into the depth signing continues on Wednesday. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Bills are signing former Texans linebacker Tyrell Adams.

Along with Adams, the Bills signed a depth piece on the offensive line this week in former Bengals tackle Bobby Hart. Ex-Dolphins running back Matt Breida was added, too.

On Tuesday via the NFL’s transaction wire it was announced that Adams was taking a free-agent visit with the Bills. The 28-year-old was actually already familiar with Buffalo.

In 2017, he was claimed off waivers by the Bills but failed his physical. The former undrafted rookie from the 2015 NFL Draft has bounced around the league several times in his career via practice squads and training camps.

Starting out with the Seahawks, Adams also went to the Chiefs, Raiders, Colts, Texans and 49ers while also having two stints with three of those teams.

In 2020, he did find some consistency with the Texans finally. He played in 16 games, starting 12, and recorded 125 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

With the Bills, he’d likely have a chance to backup linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano… but he also has experience playing special teams as well.

The Bills later announced that Adams signed a one-year deal.

