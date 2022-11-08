Cardinals safety Budda Baker was dealing with an ankle injury that had him questionable to play Sunday against the Seahawks. He did play and saw action on 72 of 73 defensive snaps.

But Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Baker has a high ankle sprain that will keep him out multiple weeks.

The Cardinals play the Rams, 49ers and Chargers before their off week.

Arizona has Jalen Thompson and Chris Banjo as the only healthy safeties left on its roster, though Charles Washington could return soon from injured reserve. The Cardinals also could use starting linebacker Isaiah Simmons at the position.

Baker, a four-time Pro Bowler, has 71 tackles, two pass breakups and a forced fumble in eight games this season.

Report: Budda Baker will miss multiple weeks with high ankle sprain originally appeared on Pro Football Talk