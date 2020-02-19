Report: Bud Dupree leaves CAA ahead of free agency

Linebacker Bud Dupree may be changing teams this offseason and it looks like he’ll have someone new representing him in negotiations on a new contract in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reports that Dupree has left CAA Sports and is looking for a new agency to represent him in future contract talks. NFLPA rules call for a five-day waiting period before Dupree can sign with a new agent.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in January that the team will do their best to keep Dupree coming off of an 11.5-sack season for Pittsburgh. The franchise tag is one option available to the team and hasn’t been ruled out. The price would come in around $16 million to keep Dupree in the fold that way.

The deadline to use the tag is March 10. That leaves a good chunk of time for Dupree’s next representatives and the Steelers to start hashing things out.