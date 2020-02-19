Report: Bud Dupree leaves CAA ahead of free agency

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Linebacker Bud Dupree may be changing teams this offseason and it looks like he’ll have someone new representing him in negotiations on a new contract in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reports that Dupree has left CAA Sports and is looking for a new agency to represent him in future contract talks. NFLPA rules call for a five-day waiting period before Dupree can sign with a new agent.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said in January that the team will do their best to keep Dupree coming off of an 11.5-sack season for Pittsburgh. The franchise tag is one option available to the team and hasn’t been ruled out. The price would come in around $16 million to keep Dupree in the fold that way.

The deadline to use the tag is March 10. That leaves a good chunk of time for Dupree’s next representatives and the Steelers to start hashing things out.

