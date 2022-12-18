Report: Bucs WR Julio Jones (knee) not expected to play vs. Bengals

While he may work out pre-game to see where it stands, the #Bucs are not expected to have WR Julio Jones today, source said. He's been dealing with a knee issue and was listed as questionable after being limited all week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will likely be without one of their Pro Bowl pass-catchers in Week 15.

Julio Jones is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Jones, who was limited in practice all week by a knee injury, was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday. The future Hall of Famer might go through pregame warmups to test the injury, but it doesn’t sound optimistic, according to Rapoport.

If Jones can’t go, look for the Bucs to once again use a committee approach to the No. 3 receiver spot behind Pro Bowlers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, with Russell Gage and Scotty Miller splitting the lion’s share of the snaps.

