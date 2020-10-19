Report: Bucs to trade for Jets DL Steve McLendon
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran to their defensive line to help replace Vita Vea, and they’re doing it via trade. Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon is headed to the Bucs, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Currently in his 11th NFL season, McLendon has split his time between the Jets and the Steelers, making 89 career starts. He’ll give the Bucs some added depth in the trenches following a season-ending leg injury to Vea, one of the best nose tackles in the league