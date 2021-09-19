Report: Bucs spoke to Richard Sherman after Sean Murphy-Bunting injury

Josh Alper
·1 min read
The Buccaneers put cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting on injured reserve this week due to the elbow injury that knocked him out of the opener and it remains unclear how long he will be out.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said this week that the team was still waiting to find out if Murphy-Bunting will be able to return this season and they reportedly looked into some options to fill out the position group while he’s out of the lineup. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports the team reached out to free agent Richard Sherman in the wake of the injury.

Carlton Davis is also dealing with a hamstring injury, but the Bucs haven’t moved to sign Sherman. Time will tell if further clarity on Murphy-Bunting’s timeline leads to a different decision.

Pelissero reports that the 49ers have maintained contact with Sherman, who spent the last three seasons with the NFC West club. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan called re-signing Sherman a possibility after Jason Verrett tore his ACL in Week One, but, like the Bucs, they opted to go in another direction and signed Dre Kirkpatrick this week.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to five misdemeanor charges including DUI and criminal trespassing after a July incident involving his wife. The resolution of those charges could result in league discipline for Sherman.

 

Report: Bucs spoke to Richard Sherman after Sean Murphy-Bunting injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

