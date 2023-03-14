Report: Bucs re-signing guard Aaron Stinnie

#Bucs re-signing OG Aaron Stinnie to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are shoring up on offensive line depth for the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Jon Ledyard reported on Tuesday that the Bucs are re-signing guard Aaron Stinnie. Stinnie is getting a one-year deal that could be worth up to $2.5 million.

Stinnie was set to compete for playtime in 2022 as a guard before he tore his ACL and MCL in a preseason game against his old team in the Tennessee Titans. With the re-signing, a healed-up Stinnie will once again be in the mix to play guard after the departure of veteran guard Shaq Mason on Monday. He’s the same age as Mason, though, so the 29-year-old may have to compete with younger talent on the Bucs’ roster.

