Report: Bucs showing interest in veteran TE Kyle Rudolph

Free agent tight end Kyle Rudolph has interest from multiple teams ahead of training camp. The #Bucs have been involved, I'm told, and a reunion with the #Vikings is not off the table. This situation should crystallize some time before camps open. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 14, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t have Rob Gronkowski back this season, and it looks like they’re on the prowl for a veteran replacement at tight end.

Free agent Kyle Rudolph is apparently on their radar, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Rudolph, 32, spent the majority of his productive NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before leaving last offseason to sign with the New York Jets. His production dipped considerably in the past two seasons (just two combined touchdown catches over that stretch), but he’s still got ideal size and a well-rounded skill set that would fit what the Bucs need at the position.

Cameron Brate is the only tight end on Tampa Bay’s current roster with any meaningful experience at the pro level, though they did just spend multiple picks in the 2022 NFL draft at the position (Cade Otton, Ko Kieft).

