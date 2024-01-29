Report: Bucs request interview with Rams assistant Jake Peetz for OC job

The Buccaneers have requested an interview with Rams passing game coordinator Jake Peetz for their offensive coordinator job, Albert Breer of SI.com reports.

The Bucs are seeking to replace Dave Canales, who left for the head coaching job in Carolina.

Peetz, 39, was promoted to his current role a year ago after being an offensive assistant in 2022. The Rams, with Matthew Stafford back at the helm and rookie sensation Puka Nacua setting records, went from 27th in passing yards in 2022 to 10th this season.

Peetz was LSU's offensive coordinator in 2021.

He also has coached for the Jaguars, Commanders, Raiders and Panthers and at Alabama and UCLA.

Former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson also is on the Bucs' list of candidates.