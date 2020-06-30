The NFL will complete its investigation into Antonio Brown at some point, and chances are, the receiver finds a job somewhere.

That somewhere won’t be Tampa.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that “nothing has changed with Bucs and their lack of interest in signing Antonio Brown. As Bruce Arians made clear in March, just not a match.”

Brown seems to have burned the bridge with Arians, who was the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh during Brown’s first two NFL seasons. The coach was adamant in March that the Bucs did not and would not have interest in Brown, no matter how much new quarterback Tom Brady likes Brown.

The Bucs have Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as their starting wideouts.

A recent report indicated the Seahawks have had internal discussions about Brown.

But Brown faces league discipline after pleading no contest to burglary and battery in connection with an altercation with a moving truck driver. The league continues to investigate two other incidents involving Brown for potential further discipline.

Brown has not played since Sept. 15, the only game he played for the Patriots and the only game he played last season.

Report: Bucs remain uninterested in Antonio Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk