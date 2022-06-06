The Buccaneers remain confident of re-signing Rob Gronkowski, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports, but the tight end won’t sign before the mandatory minicamp this week. Instead, he will continue to enjoy his offseason.

The Bucs are giving Gronkowski the space he needs as he decides whether to continue playing. He is a free agent but has said he will only play for the Bucs if he does return.

Tom Brady recently posted video of Gronkowski shagging fly balls at the Yankees facililty across the street from Raymond James Stadium. The two likely worked out together.

The Bucs and Gronkowski will have to negotiate a new contract if he indeed returns. He earned base salaries of $9.25 million and $8 million with the team the past two seasons. He also reached $1 million in incentives last year.

San Francisco’s George Kittle averages $15 million a year, and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, Philadelphia’s Dallas Goedert and Baltimore’s Mark Andrews all average more than $14 million per season.

The Bucs have $12.167 million in cap space left, per overthecap.com.

They have used voidable years in recent signings, allowing them to lower the cap hit for this season, and likely would for a deal with Gronkowski as well.

Tampa Bay drafted Washington’s Cade Otton and Minnesota’s Ko Kieft to go with Cam Brate, and, they hope, Gronkowski.

Report: Bucs remain confident they will re-sign Rob Gronkowski before camp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk