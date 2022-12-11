Report: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette, DL Akiem Hicks expected to play vs. 49ers

#Bucs RB Leonard Fournette (foot) and DT Akiem Hicks (foot) are both listed as questionable and both are expected to play, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big names on this week’s injury report, but they should have one key player on each side of the ball in the lineup for Week 14.

Running back Leonard Fournette and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks are both expected to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Both players were limited by foot injuries in practice this week, and were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday.

List

Bucs vs. 49ers, NFL Week 14 preview: Everything you need to know

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire