Report: Bucs plan to interview Keenan McCardell

The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The team has scheduled an interview with Jaguars passing game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter for Thursday and have asked for permission to interview Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak.

Tampa Bay requested an interview with Texans offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, but he declined. Hamilton has two years remaining on his contract, and his son is a highly rated high school quarterback in Houston.

The Bucs fired Byron Leftwich on Thursday after they averaged only 18.4 points per game in 2022 and lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

As a player, McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons in Tampa, and he caught two touchdowns in the team’s Super Bowl XXXVII victory over the Raiders.

McCardell, 53, began his coaching career in 2010 with Washington and has coached receivers at the University of Maryland (2014-15) and for the Jaguars (2017-20) and the Vikings (2021-22).

