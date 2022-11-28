Report: Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs out 3-4 weeks with ankle injury

Source: #Bucs OT Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss 3-4 weeks because of his ankle injury. The knee is fine. Considering how it looked, a pretty good outcome for the standout O-lineman. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs is expected to miss three to four weeks with an ankle injury, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wirfs suffered the injury during overtime Sunday’s 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns, when a defender landed awkwardly on his lower leg.

He was carted off the field, but X-rays were negative, and Wirfs was seen walking around the locker room without assistance after the game, fueling hope that he avoided a season-ending injury.

While this is obviously encouraging news compared to what it looked like Sunday, being without Wirfs for the next month will be a huge blow for a Bucs team still hoping to sneak into the playoffs by winning the lackluster NFC South.

