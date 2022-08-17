Report: Bucs S Keanu Neal out for rest of preseason with injury

Bucs DB Keanu Neal suffered an injury in the joint practice with the Titans Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the preseason. The team hopes he return for Week 1 at Dallas. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 17, 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Keanu Neal will miss the remainder of the 2022 preseason with an undisclosed injury, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

Neal suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. He left practice with what appeared to be an arm injury, per Pewter Report.

After signing a one-year deal with the Bucs in free agency, Neal is expected to provide experienced depth for the back end of Tampa Bay’s secondary. According to Stroud, the Bucs are hoping he’ll be back to full strength by the time the regular season starts.

