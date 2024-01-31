Report: Bucs to interview TE coach John Van Dam for promotion to offensive coordinator

The Buccaneers have met with a number of candidates to replace Dave Canales as their offensive coordinator and a current member of their coaching staff is reportedly set to join the mix this week.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Bucs are set to interview tight ends coach John Van Dam for a bump up the ladder on Todd Bowles' coaching staff.

Van Dam just wrapped up his fifth overall season with the Buccaneers and his second season in his current role. His previous coaching experience came with Lafayette, Southern Illinois, Florida, Michigan, and Alabama at the collegiate level.

Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, former Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, and Lions offensive coordinator Antwaan Randle El have already interviewed with the team. The team's current quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis is set to interview on Wednesday.