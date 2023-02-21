Report: Bucs hiring Cowboys’ Skip Peete as running backs coach

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding another new face to their offensive coaching staff.

Skip Peete, most recently the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys, is taking the same role with the Bucs under new offensive coordinator Dave Canales, per NFL Network’s Jane Slater.

Pete helped lead one of the league’s most dominant and explosive ground attacks last season, with Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliot both putting together impressive campaigns.

The Bucs ranked dead-last in the NFL in rushing last season.

