Report: Bucs hire Georgia receivers coach Bryan McClendon

The Buccaneers have hired Bryan McClendon as their wide receivers coach, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McClendon has served as Georgia's wide receivers coach and pass game coordinator the past two seasons. This is his first NFL coaching job.

McClendon replaces Brad Idzik, who followed Dave Canales to Carolina to become the Panthers' offensive coordinator.

Todd Bowles' son, Troy, is a linebacker at Georgia, so the Bucs head coach has familiarity with the Bulldogs coaching staff.

McClendon, 40, also coached at Georgia from 2007-15 serving in a variety of roles, including as interim head coach. He was offensive coordinator at South Carolina (2018-19), wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator at Oregon (2020-21) and interim head coach at Oregon (2021) before returning to Georgia.