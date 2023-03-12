Report: Bucs expected to target QB Baker Mayfield in free agency
When free agency begins, the #Bucs are expected to target ex-#Rams QB Baker Mayfield as a potential starting QB option, per me and @MikeGarafolo. This could be competition for Kyle Trask, their former 2nd-round pick, who the team likes a lot. As TB plots life without Tom Brady… pic.twitter.com/9PmbTG0tYW
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2023
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are expected to target veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield in free agency, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
