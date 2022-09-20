Report: Bucs DL Akiem Hicks out for a month with foot injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their starting defensive linemen for the next few weeks.

Akiem Hicks suffered a foot injury in the first half of Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, and will miss a month, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Look for rookie second-round draft pick Logan Hall to replace Hicks in the lineup, while Vita Vea and William Gholston hold down the other starting spots.

