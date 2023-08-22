Report: Bucs C Ryan Jensen won't play in Week 1

Last year, Buccaneers center Ryan Jensen returned from a serious training-camp knee injury to play in the postseason. This year, he's not yet ready to go.

Although Jensen passed his training-camp physical, he continues to be unable to participate in team drills. Last week, he did not accompany the team to New York for a joint practice and a preseason game against the Jets.

According to JoeBucsFan.com, Jensen won’t be ready to play in Week 1, against the Vikings. The report also suggests that Jensen's career could be in jeopardy.

"Jensen isn’t necessarily contemplating retirement now but it’s understood that Jensen’s knee is not able to handle the rigors of a full season," per the report.

Jensen was headed for free agency in 2022. After Tom Brady unretired, Jensen stayed put, signing a three-year, $39 million deal.