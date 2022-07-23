Report: Bucs agree to terms with top draft pick Logan Hall

The #Bucs have agreed to terms with No. 33 overall pick Logan Hall, source said. Hall – the first player selected in Round 2 – was the highest-drafted player who’d yet to sign a contract. He’ll report with Tampa’s rookies on Saturday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to terms with second-round pick Logan Hall on his new rookie contract, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The No. 33 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Hall was the Bucs’ top selection after they traded back from their first-round selection at No. 27 overall.

Hall is a versatile defensive lineman who should see plenty of action in a rotational role as a rookie, particularly on third-down and passing situations, thanks to his length, athleticism and explosiveness.

List