Report: Bucks to waive Jodie Meeks before he plays one game

In one of the little-noticed moves of the off-season, the Milwaukee Bucks traded for Jodie Meeks from Washington, taking on his $2.8 million salary, and getting a second-round pick and $1.5 million in cash.

What the Bucks wanted out of that deal was the pick.

The Bucks are about to waive Meeks, who has not played yet this season as he finishes a suspension for violation of the NBA’s performance-enhancing drug policy (Meeks denied knowingly taking anything). Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving guard Jodie Meeks, league sources told ESPN. Meeks’ NBA-mandated suspension ends Saturday night. Waiving him keeps Milwaukee’s roster at 15 players…. For the Bucks, the value of the Meeks deal was essentially buying a pick for $1.3 million.

Meeks came off the bench for the Wizards last season as a sharpshooter and he hit 34.3 percent from three, which was down from being over 40 percent the couple of seasons before that. In a league where every team is looking for more shooting, Meeks very likely will land another contract somewhere.