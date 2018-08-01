Report: Bucks waive Brandon Jennings

Brandon Jennings apparently thought his $2,222,803 salary was guaranteed.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

Bucks guard Brandon Jennings was completely under the impression that his $2.2 million contract was guaranteed for next season, a source told @TheUndefeated. But apparently the Bucks are still deliberating to Jenning’s surprise, a source said. https://t.co/zvsaBu9EwR — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018





Actually, it was unguaranteed until July 1. But – for some reason – he agreed to push back his guaranteed date to Aug. 1.

Spears:

Brandon Jennings’ contract guarantee date has been moved from July 1 to August 1. https://t.co/aZsCPSQE2I — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018





That decision backfired for Jennings.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived guard Brandon Jennings, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2018





The Bucks kept Jennings until now in case they wanted him, but have apparently decided they don’t – at least not enough to guarantee his salary at this point. Eric Bledsoe, Matthew Dellavedova, Malcolm Brogdon and Giannis Antetokounmpo are capable of playing point guard. Milwaukee could also sign another point guard.

Jennings, 28, has struggled in stints with the Knicks, Wizards and Bucks the last couple years. Maybe he gets a minimum deal elsewhere, but many teams have filled their point-guard depth chart by now. Which is why Jennings should have forced Milwaukee to decide on his contract a month ago.