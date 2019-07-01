Report: Bucks re-signing George Hill for three years, $29 million

The Bucks are losing starting combo guard Malcolm Brogdon to the Pacers.

Their replacement is coming from within – George Hill.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Free agent guard George Hill has agreed to a three-year, $29M deal to return to Milwaukee, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019





The Bucks don’t currently project to have enough cap room to make this signing, but there are several ways to get there. Among the possibilities:

Milwaukee trades Ersan Ilyasova

Milwaukee trades Jon Leuer

Milwaukee stretches Leuer

Milwaukee renounces the trade exception for Brogdon (which will be for half his starting salary)

Brook Lopez has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility

Hill has unlikely bonuses in his contract that would create extra cap flexibility

Lopez and Hill’s deals aren’t worth the precise amounts reported

One move the Bucks can’t make: Stretching Hill, whom they’re waiving before re-signing. They wouldn’t be allowed to re-sign him.

Stretching Leuer appears most likely, but wouldn’t be enough alone. So keep an eye on the other possibilities.

Hill played exceptionally well in the playoffs. Keeping him will allow Milwaukee – which is also re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez – to maintain continuity. But Hill is also 33. He won’t remain as productive as he was last postseason.

Overall, this is an OK signing for a team trying to win now. Perhaps importantly to Bucks ownership, it’s also a cheaper route than retaining Brogdon.