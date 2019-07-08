Report: Bucks sign Thanasis Antetekounmpo to 2-year deal

Player movement in the NBA is the defining feature of the league at this moment. Paul George forced his way out of Oklahoma City just a year after signing a massive 5-year super-max contract. Teams, particularly small market ones, are afraid to lose their stars and understandably so.

Perhaps that influenced the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to reportedly sign Thanasis Antetokounmpo to a 2-year deal this week?

Via Twitter:

The Milwaukee Bucks and Thanasis Antetokounmpo — the older brother of the NBA MVP, Giannis — have agreed to a two-year contract, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2019





Thanasis Antetokounmpo is the older brother of Bucks star and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis is still under contract, but is eligible for a super-max extension of his own in the summer of 2020.

Milwaukee would of course like to get Giannis to sign that contract and remain with the Bucks throughout his prime (at the very least). His brother is a borderline NBA player, having appeared in just three games for the New York Knicks last season, so it’s not like he’s going to add much to a championship-hopeful team like Milwaukee.

But a gesture, no matter how large or how small, is appreciated in this business and the fact that the team is willing to take care of their own won’t go unnoticed by the Antetokounmpo family.