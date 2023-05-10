NBA rumors: Bucks to interview Warriors' Kenny Atkinson for head coach job

Report: Bucks receive permission to interview Dubs' Atkinson originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly are eyeing Warriors associate head coach Kenny Atkinson for their vacant head coaching job.

The Bucks were granted permission to interview Atkinson, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday, citing sources, and Milwaukee associate head coach Charles Lee and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego also will be in the mix for the job.

The Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer after the franchise fell in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. He served as head coach for five seasons, compiling a 271-120 overall record with 39 playoff wins and an NBA Finals victory in 2021.

Atkinson accepted the head coaching position for the Hornets in 2022 before deciding to remain in the Bay. The decision came down to family and, reportedly, the salaries for assistants Atkinson planned on bringing with him to Charlotte.

Atkinson and the Warriors find themselves in crunch time on Wednesday as they face the Lakers in a must-win Game 5 at Chase Center, trailing 3-1 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast