Report: Bucks guard Pat Connaughton to compete in dunk contest

Pat Connaughton is Sneaky Athletic.

The NBA noticed.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shams Charania of The Athletic:





Dwight Howard, Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. are also set to participate. Unless the league expands the field larger than recent years, those four are it. We won’t get a couple hyped names – Zion Williamson or Zach LaVine. But this group should still put on a good show.

Connaughton is playing a helpful role on the excellent Bucks. However people look at him, he is a heck of an athlete. He was dunking in eighth grade. He played both basketball and baseball at Notre Dame. A pitcher with a 96-mile-per-hour fastball, he got drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Orioles in 2014. He has spoken about playing both sports professionally, believing his arm could remain strong after his overall athleticism – more helpful for the NBA – wanes. And he can sure launch a football.