Report: Bucks guard Bryn Forbes opting out

The NBA-champion Bucks could face a steep luxury-tax bill next season.

Among the players seeking a raise: Bryn Forbes, who’s declining his $2,454,002 player option.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Bryn Forbes is declining his player option for the 2021-22 season and will become an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The Bucks can offer just a $2,804,574 starting salary through Non-Bird Rights (actually a form of Bird Rights that allows teams to offer 120% of prior salary). More, and Milwaukee would have to use its mid-level exception.

Bobby Portis, assuming he opts out, would be in a similar position with the Bucks. So, they probably won’t re-sign both.

Forbes gradually lost playing time as the playoffs progressed, falling completely from the rotation in the NBA Finals. At just 6-foot-2 and not exceptionally athletic, he had trouble holding up at the highest levels.

But the self-made sharpshooter can bomb 3-pointers in plenty of contexts. He shot 45% on five attempts per game from beyond the arc last season.

The 28-year-old has a nice opportunity to secure the first fat contract of his career.

