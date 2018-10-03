Orioles clean house, firing manager Buck Showalter and GM Dan Duquette

In news that isn’t all surprising considering his team lost a league-worst 115 games this season, Buck Showalter is out as Baltimore Orioles manager, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Not only that, but Showalter won’t return to the Orioles in any capacity.

Buck Showalter will not be back with the #Orioles in any capacity, sources tell The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018





Rosenthal also first reported that Orioles general manager Dan Duquette will follow Showalter out the door.

Dan Duquette also expected to be let go by the #Orioles, sources tell The Athletic. Team already has parted ways with Buck Showalter. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 3, 2018





The Orioles confirmed both reports Wednesday night, releasing the following statement.

The Orioles made an official announcement regarding front office changes, including the departure of both Buck Showalter and Dan Duquette: pic.twitter.com/CJGuQaElt2 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 4, 2018





So long, Buck Showalter

Showalter, 62, managed the Orioles for nine seasons with a 669-684 record. They won the AL East once during his tenure and made the playoffs three times.

The news comes a day after the firing of Paul Molitor with the Minnesota Twins, whose exit was a little more of a surprise — but both are proof that no manager is safe in MLB these days if their team under-performs. Not even the decorated ones.

Showalter won the AL manager of the year in 2014. Jeff Banister, who won the award in 2015, was fired this year too. And Molitor won it in 2017.

Buck Showalter won’t return as Orioles manager after a 115-loss season. (AP)

It’s unclear immediately what’s next for Showalter. He’s managed 20 years for four teams, including the Yankees and Diamondbacks. He’s highly regarded in baseball circles and would probably land another job if he wants one. He also has experience doing TV, so that could be the next step.

New direction

The Orioles, meanwhile, are more of a mess, which would explain the decision to let Duquette go. The long-time baseball executive has been overseeing Baltimore’s operations since after the 2011 season. The team enjoyed a run success immediately after, making the postseason in three of the next five seasons. However, he was never able to get the team to the next level, instead counting on an aging and declining roster that ultimately bottomed out in 2018.

The Orioles will now look to the future with the first overall pick in next year’s draft and without its nucleus trading stars such as Manny Machado, Zach Britton, Jonathan Schoop, Kevin Gausman and Brad Brach. Baltimore seems to be embracing a full rebuild after their wildly disappointing season. But they’re also stuck with big contracts, like that of Chris Davis. Whoever is next in charge will be saddled with a difficult task.

