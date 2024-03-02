Report: Buccaneers WR Mike Evans plans to hit free agency this offseason

Mike Evans will officially be a free agent later this month after spending his first decade in the league with the Buccaneers

Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Mike Evans' time in Tampa may be coming to an end.

The longtime Buccaneers wide receiver is planning to hit free agency this offseason, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini. Evans is still reportedly in discussions with the Buccaneers about a new contract, so he could absolutely return to the team next fall. He does, however, want to see if there are other options for him elsewhere in the league before making a decision.

WR Mike Evans plans to hit free agency for the first time in his career, per sources. Tampa and Evans are in discussions but he wants to explore his options. This doesn’t mean Evans' time as a Buc is over, but he plans on hearing from all teams before making a decision. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 2, 2024

The Buccaneers first selected Evans with the No. 7 overall pick in 2014 out of Texas A&M. He had 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns last season while leading them to a third straight division title. The 30-year-old also became the first wide receiver in NFL history to hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of his first 10 seasons in the league last fall. Evans is the second receiver to ever have 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice had 14 such seasons in his career.

Evans was most recently on a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Buccaneers. It's unclear how far along Evans and the Buccaneers are in discussions regarding a deal to keep him with the franchise in free agency, though general manager Jason Licht said at the NFL combine earlier this week that he didn't want to let Evans go.

"He's an unprecedented player. We want him to be a Buc for life. We're working towards that," general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday in Indianapolis, via ESPN. "Obviously it takes two sides. I know he wants to be a Buc. We'll probably have to strain a little bit but we're working towards that right now."

