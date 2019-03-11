Report: Buccaneers agree to trade DeSean Jackson to Eagles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to trade wide receiver DeSean Jackson to the Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Network reports.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Derrick Gunn reports that the Eagles sent a 2019 sixth-round pick and 2020 seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in return for Jackson.

Jackson returns to Eagles

The deal marks a return to the Eagles for Jackson, who started his career in Philadelphia, where he spent six seasons and made three Pro Bowls. Then-Eagles coach Chip Kelly cut Jackson in 2014, leaving him to sign with the rival Washington Redskins as a free agent.

He spent three seasons in Washington and the last two with the Buccaneers after he signed a three-year, $33.5 million deal with Tampa Bay in 2017. He has one year and $10 million remaining on that contract.

Jackson still a deep threat

Jackson, 32, remains one of the game’s premier deep-ball threats. He caught 41 passes for 774 yards and four touchdowns last season, averaging 18.9 yards per reception, a league-best for players who made at least 30 catches.

Bucs starter Jameis Winston struggled to make a connection with Jackson. Jackson averaged a career-low 13.4 yards per catch in 2017, when Winston started 13 games.

Jackson openly lobbied for Fitzpatrick in Tampa

Jackson’s yards-per-catch surged last season when Ryan Fitzpatrick played in eight games, leading Jackson to publicly support Fitzpatrick as the team’s quarterback. Winston is expected to be the starter next season under new head coach Bruce Arians.

The deal frees up $10 million in cap space for the Bucs, who were sitting on $3.5 million in cap space prior to the trade.

