Report: Buccaneers signing veteran WR Cole Beasley to add much-needed depth

With Tom Brady's receiving corps in shambles due to injuries to starters Chris Godwin and Julio Jones plus a one-game suspension for top target Mike Evans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are adding a veteran wideout to bolster their depth.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the Bucs are signing former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad — thanks in part to Brady's request that the team add a veteran pass-catcher to the roster.

The Athletic's Greg Auman says the signing of the 33-year-old Beasley is contingent on him passing a physical.

Veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley had 82 catches for 693 yards and one touchdown in 2021 for the Bills.

Entering his 11th NFL season, Beasley caught a career-high 82 passes in each of the past two years for Buffalo. He also had at least 100 targets in all three of his seasons with the Bills, following a seven-year stint with the Cowboys.

Beasley has 550 career receptions for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns in 149 games.

