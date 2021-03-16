Report: Buccaneers one of the teams interested in James White

The Patriots have been the story of the free agency negotiating period, with the club making several splash moves.

But one of New England’s own free agents could be on the move to play with a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, James White has several teams after him — including the Buccaneers.

White was one of the key figures in the Patriots comeback victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, recording 139 yards from scrimmage and scorn the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Quarterback Tom Brady was named MVP for that game, but said White deserved the truck that came with the award.

Now Brady and White could be teammates again, as Brady looks to win his eighth Super Bowl in 2021.

In seven seasons with the Patriots, White has 3,184 yards rushing and 25 rushing touchdowns, along with 309 receptions for 1,240 yards with 10 TDs. He recorded 496 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in 2020.

