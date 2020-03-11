When free agency starts in a week, Tom Brady will have an aggressive contract offer from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s the word from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, who reports that the Bucs “are going all in” on Brady, with head coach Bruce Arians leading the charge, General Manager Jason Licht trusting Arians’ judgment about the quarterback position, and the Glazer family that owns the Bucs ready to spend what it takes to get Brady to Tampa.

Would Brady want to go to Tampa? Arians is known as a coach quarterbacks like to play for. The Bucs would give him, in Mike Evans, the best receiver he’s played with since Randy Moss. The money will be there, as Tampa Bay is near the top of the league in available salary cap space. Florida doesn’t have a state income tax. There are plenty of reasons to think Brady would see Tampa as an attractive destination.

The Patriots, of course, are the one team that could put all this to bed before free agency starts by re-signing Brady in the next week. But from all indications Brady is determined to see which other teams are on the line when the “legal tampering” period begins at noon on Monday. He and agent Don Yee should be expecting a call from the Buccaneers.

Report: Buccaneers “going all in” to sign Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk